Revolutionizing Education: Dr. Trupti Agarwal's Human-Centered Approach

Dr. Trupti Agarwal advocates for a holistic, value-driven education system. Her leadership highlights the importance of mental health, emotional literacy, and student well-being. As Vice President of Vishwakarma University and a leader in multiple schools, she emphasizes a nurturing environment that prioritizes caring over mere academic scores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharashtra | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:41 IST
In Maharashtra, India, Dr. Trupti Agarwal is spearheading a transformative approach to education, blending value-driven strategies with progressive, human-centered learning. Her leadership reflects a shift towards creating schools as safe havens for growth, resilience, and belonging, where students are valued beyond test scores.

As Vice President of Vishwakarma University and Chairperson of the Vishwakarma Group of Schools, Dr. Agarwal prioritizes mental health as a core educational foundation. Her vision includes fostering resilience, nurturing curiosity, and promoting emotional well-being, making schools feel like extensions of home for every child's unique journey.

Agarwal's contributions to the education sector extend across four institutions, focusing on emotional literacy and inclusive schooling. With accolades for her work in mental health and educational innovation, her leadership aims to foster empathy and open dialogues on student well-being, bringing humanity back to education.

