Revolutionizing Education: Dr. Trupti Agarwal's Human-Centered Approach

In Maharashtra, India, Dr. Trupti Agarwal is spearheading a transformative approach to education, blending value-driven strategies with progressive, human-centered learning. Her leadership reflects a shift towards creating schools as safe havens for growth, resilience, and belonging, where students are valued beyond test scores.

As Vice President of Vishwakarma University and Chairperson of the Vishwakarma Group of Schools, Dr. Agarwal prioritizes mental health as a core educational foundation. Her vision includes fostering resilience, nurturing curiosity, and promoting emotional well-being, making schools feel like extensions of home for every child's unique journey.

Agarwal's contributions to the education sector extend across four institutions, focusing on emotional literacy and inclusive schooling. With accolades for her work in mental health and educational innovation, her leadership aims to foster empathy and open dialogues on student well-being, bringing humanity back to education.

(With inputs from agencies.)