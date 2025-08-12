Left Menu

Students Protest Fee Hike: Calls for Action Intensify at AMU

The All India Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has petitioned Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to reverse a fee hike at AMU, which they argue excludes underprivileged students. The university claims hikes are for infrastructure improvements. Protests demand fee rollback and student union elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:08 IST
Students Protest Fee Hike: Calls for Action Intensify at AMU
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating protest at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the All India Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has reached out to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking an urgent rollback of a recent fee hike. The Association argues that this increase, ranging from 36 to 42 percent for some courses, threatens access to higher education for students from underprivileged families.

Nasir Khehami, the national convenor, highlighted that the fee for courses like B.Lib had surged from Rs 16,000 to over Rs 22,000. Meanwhile, AMU Proctor Wasim Ali defended the increase as a necessary measure to enhance infrastructure, a decision backed by several committees. Yet, critics say the burden disproportionately affects students from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Efforts to address students' concerns have included a call for feedback via social media and a committee led by Prof M Asmer Beg collecting suggestions about the fee hike. The protests, now in their fifth day, also demand the overdue student union elections and highlight allegedly poor student living conditions. Several Opposition MPs have expressed concern over recent crackdowns on protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025