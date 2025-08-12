Controversy Over Vice Chancellor Appointments in Himachal Pradesh

In a dramatic turn of events, the Himachal Pradesh government has withdrawn advertisements for appointing vice chancellors at the state's leading agriculture and horticulture universities. The move follows procedural discrepancies identified by the authorities, sparking a debate over governance oversight.

The decision came after it was revealed that the advertisements, issued by the Governor's Secretariat, were not authorized by the competent authority. The notifications were rolled back in response to legislative scrutiny and concerns about compliance with the Himachal Pradesh Universities Act of 1986.

As a result, the state assembly passed an amendment bill aimed at refining the university appointment processes. The Governor's Secretariat defended its actions, maintaining that the selection committee's constitution adhered to existing laws, although the legislative amendments propose a deeper alignment with national educational standards.

