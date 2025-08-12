Left Menu

Transforming Education: A New Campus for Linguistic Excellence in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government transferred 2.32 hectares to build a permanent campus for the English and Foreign Languages University in Lucknow. The new campus plans to host programs like BA and MA in English and Linguistics, along with language courses, to boost linguistic education standards.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step to enhance linguistic education, the Uttar Pradesh government has allocated 2.32 hectares of land for a new campus of the English and Foreign Languages University in Lucknow. This move is expected to significantly boost the quality and reach of language programs offered by the university.

Situated in Chakauli village, the land is leased at a token rate, signifying the state's commitment to promoting education in English and foreign languages. Previously operating from a temporary facility, the university now plans to offer expanded programs, including BA and MA courses in English and Linguistics, as well as part-time courses in French, German, Russian, and Spanish.

At the ceremonial land transfer, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay highlighted the government's dedication to world-class linguistic education for young people, while the university's Vice Chancellor, Prof N Nagaraju, hailed the development as a 'historic step' for the institution's growth.

