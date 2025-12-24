Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's Critique: Traffic Chaos in Lucknow Amid VVIP Visits

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticised traffic congestion in Lucknow before Prime Minister Modi's visit. He questioned administrative efficiency and referenced a 'syrup scandal' and an MLA 'feast'. Traffic woes coincided with Vajpayee's anniversary events, with notable figures like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:40 IST
Akhilesh Yadav's Critique: Traffic Chaos in Lucknow Amid VVIP Visits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Lucknow, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav highlighted the city's severe traffic congestion, questioning the administrative efficiency of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Through a post on X, he sarcastically addressed the 'holidaying government', urging officials to address reports of gridlocked traffic. Yadav suggested that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should update the prime minister on various issues, including the controversial 'syrup' scandal.

Yadav's comments coincided with Lucknow's preparations for commemorating the birth anniversary of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The city also witnessed traffic diversions as residents and dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, participated in festive activities. Residents expressed concerns on social media about the city's jam-packed streets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025