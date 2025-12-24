Akhilesh Yadav's Critique: Traffic Chaos in Lucknow Amid VVIP Visits

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Lucknow, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav highlighted the city's severe traffic congestion, questioning the administrative efficiency of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Through a post on X, he sarcastically addressed the 'holidaying government', urging officials to address reports of gridlocked traffic. Yadav suggested that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should update the prime minister on various issues, including the controversial 'syrup' scandal.

Yadav's comments coincided with Lucknow's preparations for commemorating the birth anniversary of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The city also witnessed traffic diversions as residents and dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, participated in festive activities. Residents expressed concerns on social media about the city's jam-packed streets.

(With inputs from agencies.)