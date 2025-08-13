NSUI Advocates for Menstrual Leave at Delhi University

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest at Delhi University on Wednesday, pressing for 12 days of menstrual leave per semester for female students. The demonstration took place at the university's Arts Faculty amidst police presence, as asserted in an NSUI statement.

Varun Chaudhary, the national president of NSUI, emphasized that menstrual leave is a right and vowed to continue advocating until Delhi University adopts this policy. Highlighting its existence in other universities domestically and internationally, Chaudhary referenced NSUI's similar efforts at Panjab University.

The student organization launched a signature campaign supporting menstrual leave demands, highlighting how menstrual health impacts academic performance, mental well-being, and campus involvement. NSUI pushed for a university policy addressing these challenges, aiming for no academic penalties for those utilizing such leave, while promising ongoing efforts for gender-sensitive policies on campuses nationwide.

