Cyber Threats Loom Over Indian Education: A Call to Action

An alarming number of cyberattacks and data breaches—reaching more than two lakh and nearly four lakh, respectively—have been recorded against Indian educational institutions in the past nine months, according to a new study. This research, conducted under the CyberPeace Foundation's e-Kawach initiative, highlights significant vulnerabilities within academia.

The report, released Wednesday alongside the inauguration of the 'Cyber First Responder' initiative, emphasizes the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures. This new program targets students, faculty, and staff, equipping them with skills to counteract cyber threats, deepfakes, and the misuse of artificial intelligence.

Findings indicate more than 8,000 unique usernames and 54,000 passwords have been compromised through brute-force attacks. The study warns that without improved cyber practices, Indian educational institutions face a heightened risk of data breaches. Experts stress that robust cybersecurity is essential for safeguarding innovation and research integrity in academia.

(With inputs from agencies.)