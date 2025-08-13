Delhi University DUSU Elections: Student Organizations Gear Up Amid Controversial Bond Requirement
Delhi University has announced the schedule for its Students' Union elections, set for September 18, with voting times for both day and evening classes specified. Nomination procedures and deadlines are laid out, alongside new guidelines including a controversial Rs 1 lakh bond. Student organizations are preparing, voicing opposition to the bond requirement.
Delhi University has set September 18 for the Students' Union elections, with the vote count to follow a day later. Voting for day classes runs from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while evening classes vote from 3 pm to 7:30 pm. The final list of candidates will be released on September 11.
Nomination papers for DUSU positions must be submitted by September 10, accompanied by a Rs 500 fee and a controversial Rs 1 lakh bond. Students have expressed criticism of the bond requirement, calling it discriminatory toward lower-middle-class candidates.
The Congress-backed NSUI and the RSS-supported ABVP are central players in the upcoming elections. Both parties have launched campaigns, with NSUI opposing the bond and ABVP highlighting their year-round student advocacy. The polls follow recent court interventions and updated university guidelines on election conduct.
