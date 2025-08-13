Delhi University DUSU Elections: Student Organizations Gear Up Amid Controversial Bond Requirement

Delhi University has set September 18 for the Students' Union elections, with the vote count to follow a day later. Voting for day classes runs from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while evening classes vote from 3 pm to 7:30 pm. The final list of candidates will be released on September 11.

Nomination papers for DUSU positions must be submitted by September 10, accompanied by a Rs 500 fee and a controversial Rs 1 lakh bond. Students have expressed criticism of the bond requirement, calling it discriminatory toward lower-middle-class candidates.

The Congress-backed NSUI and the RSS-supported ABVP are central players in the upcoming elections. Both parties have launched campaigns, with NSUI opposing the bond and ABVP highlighting their year-round student advocacy. The polls follow recent court interventions and updated university guidelines on election conduct.

