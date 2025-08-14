Left Menu

SST Welcomes Record-Breaking Cohort with Dynamic Orientation

The Scaler School of Technology's Orientation Day Ceremony welcomed the undergraduate Cohort of 2025-2029 with activities designed to integrate students into the institution's culture and educational ambitions. Renowned speakers shared perspectives on thriving in tech disciplines, inspiring students for their upcoming journey. The day ended on a high note with social activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:25 IST
The Scaler School of Technology (SST) hosted its Orientation Day Ceremony on August 4, 2025, at its Macro Campus in Bengaluru, ushering in the undergraduate Cohort of 2025-2029. With a 240% surge in applications over the past two years, the school welcomed more than 600 students from a highly competitive pool.

SST's program featured speeches from industry leaders, including Co-founder Anshuman Singh and Program Director Shruti, who emphasized the transformative experience awaiting students. Sessions offered insights on pursuing curiosity-driven learning and adapting to the rapid changes in technical fields.

Interactive activities facilitated by Program Director Manmeet Singh eased students into their new environment while fostering connections. Keynote addresses highlighted innovative tech leadership, and the event concluded with networking activities. Future technologists at SST are poised to begin their academic journey enriched by hands-on industry exposure and mentorship.

