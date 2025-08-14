Hunger Strike Intensifies Protests at Aligarh Muslim University

A student protest at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) heightened on Thursday when a student leader launched an indefinite hunger strike.

The protest, which has stretched into its sixth consecutive day, sees students clamoring for the restoration of the students' union and demanding enhanced administrative transparency.

Syed Hasan, a Master of Laws student, embarked on the hunger strike and expressed his determination to continue "until death," having reached out to the president, prime minister, and the Chief Justice of India, accusing the AMU administration and district authorities of negligence regarding his safety and dignity.