Hunger Strike Intensifies Protests at Aligarh Muslim University
The student protest at Aligarh Muslim University has intensified as Syed Hasan, a law student and leader, began an indefinite hunger strike demanding the restoration of the students’ union and greater transparency. The strike, now in its sixth day, has gained significant attention as communication channels remain closed.
A student protest at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) heightened on Thursday when a student leader launched an indefinite hunger strike.
The protest, which has stretched into its sixth consecutive day, sees students clamoring for the restoration of the students' union and demanding enhanced administrative transparency.
Syed Hasan, a Master of Laws student, embarked on the hunger strike and expressed his determination to continue "until death," having reached out to the president, prime minister, and the Chief Justice of India, accusing the AMU administration and district authorities of negligence regarding his safety and dignity.
