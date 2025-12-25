Global Condemnation of Israeli West Bank Settlements

A coalition of countries, including Britain, Canada, and Germany, has condemned Israel's approval of 19 new settlements in the West Bank, denouncing the move as a violation of international law and a potential trigger for instability.

In a joint statement, nations such as Britain, France, and Japan demanded the reversal of the decision and criticized the expansion of settlements, which they view as intensifying the conflict in the region.

Responding to the criticism, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar defended the settlements, stating they are necessary for addressing security threats and rejecting what he termed foreign interference in Israel's domestic affairs.

