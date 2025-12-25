Left Menu

Pope Leo Calls for Compassion: A Sacred Christmas Message

In a Christmas Eve sermon, Pope Leo emphasized the importance of caring for immigrants and the poor, drawing parallels to Jesus' birth. He highlighted the divine presence in every person, urging Catholics to welcome others. This marked his first Christmas as pope, succeeding the late Pope Francis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 03:20 IST
Pope Leo Calls for Compassion: A Sacred Christmas Message
Pope Leo

Pope Leo delivered a poignant Christmas Eve sermon at St. Peter's Basilica, focusing on compassion towards immigrants and the poor.

He likened the story of Jesus' birthplace to the need for welcoming others today, underscoring the divine presence in each individual.

Approximately 11,000 people participated, in-person and via screens, marking Leo's inaugural Christmas as pope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

