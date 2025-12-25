Controversial Honduran Election Ends with Conservative Win, Sparks Debate

In a contentious and closely watched race, Nasry Asfura clinched victory in Honduras' presidential election, ending weeks of electoral uncertainty. Backed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, Asfura defeated his main rival Salvador Nasralla by a narrow margin, raising skepticism about the vote's integrity.

Accusations of fraud and international interference marred the election process, as vote counting lagged and candidates contested the outcome. Asfura's win represents a significant shift to the right in Latin American politics, just a week after a far-right leader was elected in Chile.

Current President Xiomara Castro's party suffered a major defeat, reflecting dissatisfaction with her administration's unmet promises. Observers noted that her party's rejection was definitive, with little room for contesting the results despite claims of a rigged process. The election highlights political tensions and the fragile state of democracy in the region.