Tragedy Strikes at Tikamgarh School: Student Found Dead

A Class 11 student at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, reportedly committed suicide in the school hostel. Her body was discovered hanging from the staircase railing. Police have launched an investigation but found no suicide note at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tikamgarh | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Class 11 student from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, was found dead in a suspected suicide, according to the police. The incident occurred late Thursday in the hostel, raising questions about mental health support in educational institutions.

Upendra Chhari, the officer in charge at Kotwali police station, confirmed to PTI-Bhasha that the 17-year-old student's body was discovered hanging from a staircase railing. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death but have not recovered any suicide note.

The lack of a suicide note has left authorities searching for answers as they try to piece together the tragic event. The case highlights the urgent need for increased mental health awareness and resources in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

