VSSUT Suspends Professors Amid Misconduct Allegations

Authorities at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Odisha's Sambalpur have suspended two professors due to allegations of misconduct, according to official reports on Friday.

The professors face separate accusations of sexual harassment. Despite being summoned, neither professor attended the university's board of management meeting to defend themselves, a senior administrative officer informed PTI.

These suspensions follow a similar case at FM (Autonomous) College, where an assistant professor was arrested after a student died by self-immolation, allegedly due to harassment. These incidents have heightened scrutiny on faculty behavior in the local academic community.

(With inputs from agencies.)