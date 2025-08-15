Left Menu

VSSUT Suspends Professors Amid Misconduct Allegations

Two professors at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in Odisha, India, have been suspended over sexual harassment allegations. Investigations are underway, as both failed to present their defenses. This follows another recent case of alleged harassment at a nearby college, raising concerns over faculty conduct in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:55 IST
VSSUT Suspends Professors Amid Misconduct Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Odisha's Sambalpur have suspended two professors due to allegations of misconduct, according to official reports on Friday.

The professors face separate accusations of sexual harassment. Despite being summoned, neither professor attended the university's board of management meeting to defend themselves, a senior administrative officer informed PTI.

These suspensions follow a similar case at FM (Autonomous) College, where an assistant professor was arrested after a student died by self-immolation, allegedly due to harassment. These incidents have heightened scrutiny on faculty behavior in the local academic community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025