Leeza Majhi: A Symbol of Hope in Rural Education

Leeza Majhi, a tribal farmer's daughter from Odisha, has achieved a remarkable feat by passing the medical entrance exam NEET, subsequently securing a spot at Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital.

After achieving 82% in her matriculation from Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in Bamra, Leeza continued her remarkable academic journey by scoring 81.6% in her class 12 board exams at the OAV Iconic in Bhubaneswar.

Her story is a testament to perseverance and the value of education, especially for underprivileged girls in rural areas. With holistic support from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, she has become a beacon of hope for many others seeking empowerment through education.

(With inputs from agencies.)