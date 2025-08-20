Leeza Majhi: A Symbol of Hope in Rural Education
Leeza Majhi, the daughter of a tribal farmer in Odisha, has cracked the NEET exam and secured admission to a government medical college. Her journey from humble beginnings at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya highlights the transformative power of education for underprivileged girls in rural communities.
- Country:
- India
Leeza Majhi, a tribal farmer's daughter from Odisha, has achieved a remarkable feat by passing the medical entrance exam NEET, subsequently securing a spot at Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital.
After achieving 82% in her matriculation from Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in Bamra, Leeza continued her remarkable academic journey by scoring 81.6% in her class 12 board exams at the OAV Iconic in Bhubaneswar.
Her story is a testament to perseverance and the value of education, especially for underprivileged girls in rural areas. With holistic support from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, she has become a beacon of hope for many others seeking empowerment through education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Quick Response Averts Disaster at Kolkata Medical College
Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College Excels in Organ Donation Achievements
Father Seeks Swift Justice in RG Kar Medical College Tragedy
The Quest for Justice: Unmasking the Truth Behind RG Medical College Tragedy
Odisha Boosts Healthcare Infrastructure with New Medical College