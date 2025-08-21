Left Menu

Igniting Minds: Celebrating India's Space Prowess on National Space Day

National Space Day on August 23 celebrates India's space achievements, inspiring youth through events in Uttar Pradesh schools. Activities include a new NCERT module, exhibitions, workshops, and expert sessions. The initiative promotes STEM careers, fostering innovation aligned with the Yogi government's holistic education vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:45 IST
On August 23, schools across Uttar Pradesh will celebrate the second National Space Day to inspire the younger generation by highlighting India's space achievements. According to an official statement, the initiative aims to kindle interest in science and technology among students.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) plans to launch a module named 'India – A Rising Space Power,' to mark this occasion. Schools will host various activities like exhibitions, workshops, and sessions with experts to engage students and ignite their curiosity.

Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh emphasized that India's growth in space science serves as a strong source of inspiration for youth. The Yogi government seeks to promote STEM careers and innovation through this initiative, integrating it with their vision of holistic education and development.

