Rohingya Refugee Crisis: A Generation's Future at Stake Amid Funding Cuts

In the congested camps of Bangladesh, Begum, a Rohingya refugee, confronts a grim reality as international aid dwindles. With the closure of schools, her daughter, like many others, faces a future away from education, fueling a rise in child marriages and labor.

The funding shortfall has dire consequences, according to UN officials, threatening essential services that support nearly half a million displaced children. Despite global awareness, necessary contributions lag behind, risking a lost generation.

While Begum hopes for educational opportunities for her daughter, the community fears for its children's future amidst persistent challenges and global neglect. As refugee numbers increase, urgent international intervention is vital to prevent further deterioration.

(With inputs from agencies.)