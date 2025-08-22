Left Menu

Rohingya Refugee Crisis: A Generation's Future at Stake Amid Funding Cuts

Begum, a Rohingya refugee, faces despair as funding cuts lead to school closures in Bangladesh's refugee camps, impacting nearly half a million children. As child marriages and labor rise, the funding shortfall threatens education and essential services, leaving a generation on the brink of becoming 'a lost generation'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 11:32 IST
Begum

In the congested camps of Bangladesh, Begum, a Rohingya refugee, confronts a grim reality as international aid dwindles. With the closure of schools, her daughter, like many others, faces a future away from education, fueling a rise in child marriages and labor.

The funding shortfall has dire consequences, according to UN officials, threatening essential services that support nearly half a million displaced children. Despite global awareness, necessary contributions lag behind, risking a lost generation.

While Begum hopes for educational opportunities for her daughter, the community fears for its children's future amidst persistent challenges and global neglect. As refugee numbers increase, urgent international intervention is vital to prevent further deterioration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

