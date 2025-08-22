Left Menu

Odisha Village Unites to Rescue Child Locked Overnight in School

In Odisha's Keonjhar district, villagers rescued an eight-year-old girl, left locked in a classroom overnight. Her head was stuck in a window grill. Following her rescue, local authorities suspended the headmaster for negligence. The incident prompted statewide outrage, highlighting safety lapses in educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:25 IST
Odisha Village Unites to Rescue Child Locked Overnight in School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An incident involving a young schoolgirl trapped overnight in a classroom sparked widespread condemnation in Odisha's Keonjhar district. The eight-year-old, identified as Jyotsna Dehuri, was found with her head stuck in a window grill at the Government Upper Primary School in Anjar.

Local villagers, alerted by her cries, managed to free her by bending the grill. The child was promptly admitted to a nearby hospital and is reported to be in stable condition following the ordeal. The district administration swiftly responded by suspending the school's headmaster, Gourahari Mahanta, for negligence.

According to reports, the oversight occurred when Class 8 students locked the school premises, not realizing Jyotsna was inside. The incident, captured on video and widely shared, has raised questions about child safety and prompted an official investigation by the School and Mass Education Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Federal Intervention Threats: A Crude Political Strategy?

Trump's Federal Intervention Threats: A Crude Political Strategy?

 Global
2
The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

 Global
3
Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

 Global
4
Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025