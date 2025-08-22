Odisha Village Unites to Rescue Child Locked Overnight in School

An incident involving a young schoolgirl trapped overnight in a classroom sparked widespread condemnation in Odisha's Keonjhar district. The eight-year-old, identified as Jyotsna Dehuri, was found with her head stuck in a window grill at the Government Upper Primary School in Anjar.

Local villagers, alerted by her cries, managed to free her by bending the grill. The child was promptly admitted to a nearby hospital and is reported to be in stable condition following the ordeal. The district administration swiftly responded by suspending the school's headmaster, Gourahari Mahanta, for negligence.

According to reports, the oversight occurred when Class 8 students locked the school premises, not realizing Jyotsna was inside. The incident, captured on video and widely shared, has raised questions about child safety and prompted an official investigation by the School and Mass Education Department.

