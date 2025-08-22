Left Menu

Tragic School Stabbing: Principal Faces Charges for Information Delay

In Ahmedabad, a Class 10 student was fatally stabbed by a fellow pupil. The school principal, G Emmanuel, is charged for failing to promptly inform authorities. The Juvenile Justice Board has placed the accused in an observation home, while police investigate the incident and its delayed reporting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Ahmedabad school has come under scrutiny after a Class 10 student was stabbed to death by a peer, leading to charges against the principal for not reporting the incident.

The victim was injured near the Seventh Day Adventist School's main gate and succumbed to injuries despite being rushed to hospital, revealed police officials.

Authorities have initiated a probe to understand the delayed reporting, with the accused now in an observation home as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

