Left Menu

Coal-Fired Power Plants: Catalysts of India's Secondary PM2.5 Pollution

A CREA analysis reveals that 42% of India's PM2.5 pollution originates from secondary particulate matter, mainly ammonium sulfate formed from sulfur dioxide (SO2). The study emphasizes the need for stricter SO2 controls, especially in coal-fired plants, for effective air quality management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:06 IST
Coal-Fired Power Plants: Catalysts of India's Secondary PM2.5 Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new analysis from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has found that 42% of PM2.5 pollution in India comes from secondary sources like ammonium sulfate, formed from sulfur dioxide emissions primarily linked to coal-fired power plants. India remains the world's largest sulfur dioxide emitter, with power plants contributing to at least 60% of national emissions.

The current regulatory framework has significantly weakened efforts to control sulfur dioxide at the source by exempting around 78% of coal-fired power plants from installing essential flue gas desulphurization systems. The study by CREA urges for mandatory FGD systems across all plants to mitigate secondary ammonium sulfate formation, crucial for reducing PM2.5 pollution under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

Seasonal analysis shows ammonium sulfate is a persistent component of PM2.5 year-round, peaking in winter and post-monsoon, and contributing up to 42% of the PM2.5 mass. As NCAP revises strategies, experts stress that addressing secondary particulate matter is vital for sustainable improvements in India's air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025