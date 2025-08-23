Left Menu

Reviving Bharatiya Time-Science: UGC's Innovative Curriculum

The UGC proposes a new curriculum for undergraduate mathematics, integrating Indian algebra, timekeeping, and Vedic concepts. This interdisciplinary course blends astronomy, culture, and ancient time-science, aiming to produce skilled graduates and foster research. It aligns with the NEP 2020 framework for curriculum development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:54 IST
Reviving Bharatiya Time-Science: UGC's Innovative Curriculum
  • Country:
  • India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is recommending a revolutionary curriculum for undergraduate mathematics students, incorporating traditional Indian concepts such as Bharatiya Bijganit (Indian algebra) and timekeeping techniques from ancient texts.

This curriculum is part of the Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, focusing on blending astronomy, mythology, and culture to highlight India's rich historical time-science heritage.

Curriculum committee chair Sushil K Tomar expressed confidence in its transformative potential, ensuring graduates who contribute to research and national development. Key features include the exploration of cosmic time, ancient observatories, and interdisciplinary insights through various electives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Government Launches Massive Stray Dog Sterilization and Vaccination Drive

Odisha Government Launches Massive Stray Dog Sterilization and Vaccination D...

 India
2
Major Food Safety Bust Uncovers Adulterated Cheese in J&K

Major Food Safety Bust Uncovers Adulterated Cheese in J&K

 India
3
Himachal BJP Leadership Huddles at Dhumal's Hub

Himachal BJP Leadership Huddles at Dhumal's Hub

 India
4
Kerala Takes Flight: Pinarayi Vijayan's Vision for Accessible Air Travel

Kerala Takes Flight: Pinarayi Vijayan's Vision for Accessible Air Travel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025