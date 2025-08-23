Reviving Bharatiya Time-Science: UGC's Innovative Curriculum

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is recommending a revolutionary curriculum for undergraduate mathematics students, incorporating traditional Indian concepts such as Bharatiya Bijganit (Indian algebra) and timekeeping techniques from ancient texts.

This curriculum is part of the Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, focusing on blending astronomy, mythology, and culture to highlight India's rich historical time-science heritage.

Curriculum committee chair Sushil K Tomar expressed confidence in its transformative potential, ensuring graduates who contribute to research and national development. Key features include the exploration of cosmic time, ancient observatories, and interdisciplinary insights through various electives.

