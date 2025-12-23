Left Menu

India-New Zealand FTA: A Boost for Bilateral Trade

The free trade agreement between India and New Zealand aims to diversify exports and attract investments in agriculture, increasing India's market access and employment. Set to be signed next year, it promises to double bilateral trade in goods and services, enhancing India's competitiveness and boosting economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 12:04 IST
India-New Zealand FTA: A Boost for Bilateral Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recently concluded free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and New Zealand are expected to significantly enhance the economic ties between the two nations. Scheduled to be signed and implemented next year, the agreement aims to diversify India's exports and attract substantial investments, particularly in the agricultural sector.

The FTA will provide India with tariff-free access to New Zealand's markets, potentially bringing in USD 20 billion in investments over the next 15 years. This move is projected to double bilateral trade in goods and services to USD 5 billion within the next five years.

Experts highlight the potential boost in competitiveness for Indian products in New Zealand markets, especially in high-value agriculture products and services. However, some caution that the agreement alone may not unlock the full potential of the bilateral economic relationship without further efforts to expand trade volumes and diversify exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025