Justice for the Voiceless: TGHRC Investigates Alleged Custodial Death in Telangana

The Telangana Human Rights Commission has intensified scrutiny over the suspected custodial death of a Dalit youth in Suryapet district, urging the state Home department for a comprehensive report. The Commission is probing allegations of illegal detention and severe torture enforced during custody, as reported by the youth's mother.

According to the complaint, the youth was unjustly detained and tortured by Chilkur and Kodad Rural Police, resulting in critical injuries. Transferred from sub-jail to a government hospital, he succumbed to injuries on November 16. His mother reported experiencing obstruction in accessing him and being falsely implicated in criminal activities.

The gravity of these human rights violations led the Commission to merge this case with previous complaints. The home department is required to deliver a detailed report, with the case scheduled for further review on January 12, 2026. Meanwhile, the Telangana Director General of Police has assured that an investigation is underway.