Justice for the Voiceless: TGHRC Investigates Alleged Custodial Death in Telangana

The Telangana Human Rights Commission has requested a comprehensive report from the state Home department regarding the alleged custodial death of a Dalit youth. Accusations of illegal detention and torture by police have emerged, leading to a probe into the incident, with findings expected by January 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 12:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Human Rights Commission has intensified scrutiny over the suspected custodial death of a Dalit youth in Suryapet district, urging the state Home department for a comprehensive report. The Commission is probing allegations of illegal detention and severe torture enforced during custody, as reported by the youth's mother.

According to the complaint, the youth was unjustly detained and tortured by Chilkur and Kodad Rural Police, resulting in critical injuries. Transferred from sub-jail to a government hospital, he succumbed to injuries on November 16. His mother reported experiencing obstruction in accessing him and being falsely implicated in criminal activities.

The gravity of these human rights violations led the Commission to merge this case with previous complaints. The home department is required to deliver a detailed report, with the case scheduled for further review on January 12, 2026. Meanwhile, the Telangana Director General of Police has assured that an investigation is underway.

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

