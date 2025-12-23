Espionage Unveiled: Blanket Sellers Turned Spies in Arunachal Pradesh

The Itanagar Police have detained two men from Jammu and Kashmir, alleging their involvement in espionage activities conducted in Arunachal Pradesh. According to Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Chukhu Apa, the accused, Aijaz Ahmed Bhat and Bashir Ahmad Ganai, were apprehended on December 18 in Kupwara district and are currently under police custody in the state.

The arrests followed the initial detainment of Nazir Ahmad Malik and Sabir Ahmed Mir in November, based on intelligence inputs hinting at their involvement in spying. Subsequent investigations led to more arrests, including Hilal Ahmed from West Siang and Gulam Md Mir from Changlang, the latter being released after a lack of evidence.

Authorities suspect the group operated under the guise of blanket sellers, acquiring sensitive information for handlers in Pakistan. Apa emphasized the importance of public vigilance and called for better verification practices by citizens granting accommodation to travelers.