Government Condemns School Violence, Urges Parents and Learners to Act

The South African government has issued a strong condemnation of violence in schools, warning that it undermines not only learning and safety but also the future of the country’s children.

In a bulletin released on Monday, government reaffirmed that schools must remain safe, nurturing spaces where education can flourish. Teachers, it stressed, must be treated with respect for their central role in shaping and guiding young minds.

A Zero-Tolerance Stance on School Violence

“Violence in schools is unacceptable, and learners must respect rules, teachers, and peers,” the statement read. The government urged parents to be active participants in their children’s upbringing, instilling values of respect, responsibility, and non-violence.

The bulletin also carried a stern warning against substance abuse in schools. “Learners must not bring drugs to school. Anyone found in possession of any mind-altering substance will face disciplinary action and the full might of the law,” government said.

Strengthening Security Through DBE–SAPS Collaboration

To reinforce this commitment, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) is collaborating with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to enhance safety in schools. The partnership includes:

Regular police visibility in school communities to deter crime and violence.

Early detection mechanisms to identify criminal activities or threats within schools.

Support systems for teachers and learners facing intimidation, bullying, or violence.

Awareness campaigns to educate learners about the dangers of drugs, weapons, and gang-related behaviour.

This joint effort seeks to create orderly, disciplined, and secure environments conducive to effective learning and teaching.

Role of Parents and Communities

Government highlighted that the fight against school violence cannot rest on the education sector and police alone. Parents and guardians must take a proactive role in shaping children’s behaviour at home, reinforcing values of respect and discipline.

“Schools are an extension of the community. When families and communities model non-violence and respect, learners are more likely to reflect those values in the classroom,” the statement emphasised.

Reporting Crime and Violence

The public is encouraged to play an active role by reporting any incidents of violence, bullying, drug use, or criminal activity in schools. Cases can be reported at the nearest police station or through the SAPS Crime Stop line: 08600 10111.

Protecting the Future of Learners

With education seen as the cornerstone of South Africa’s democratic future, government reiterated its stance that no child should fear going to school and no teacher should feel unsafe performing their duties.

“Every act of violence in schools robs learners of valuable time, disrupts education, and undermines the very future of our nation. Government remains committed to ensuring schools are places of safety, learning, and opportunity,” the statement concluded.