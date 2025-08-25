Haryana CM Advocates for Systematic CET Process Amid Opposition Criticism

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured candidates that a correction portal for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be available within days to allow for error corrections.

Despite opposition criticisms regarding irregularities, Saini commended the CET's systematic organization, which the youth and parents reportedly appreciated. He noted a 92% turnout for 'Group C' recruitment, dismissing opposition leaders' concerns as unfounded.

Responding to allegations of disparity in exam difficulty, Saini highlighted the existing normalization processes, commonly used by other major government commissions, to ensure fairness. He detailed how internet issues were swiftly addressed, ensuring smooth exam sessions across all locations.

