Uttar Pradesh Governor Stresses on Research and Attendance in Education Reform

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel underscored the critical role of research and compulsory student attendance during the 44th convocation of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University.

In her address at the Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium, Patel highlighted the need for research to tackle societal problems and advocated for projects benefiting public welfare.

Patel also stressed that universities must engage in international collaborations to improve academic standards and global rankings, focusing on student exchange and quality enhancement.