Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Governor Stresses on Research and Attendance in Education Reform

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized the necessity of research and mandatory attendance for students during the 44th convocation of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University. Highlighting the significance of addressing societal issues through research, she encouraged foreign collaborations to enhance educational quality and improve global rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-08-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 01:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Stresses on Research and Attendance in Education Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel underscored the critical role of research and compulsory student attendance during the 44th convocation of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University.

In her address at the Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium, Patel highlighted the need for research to tackle societal problems and advocated for projects benefiting public welfare.

Patel also stressed that universities must engage in international collaborations to improve academic standards and global rankings, focusing on student exchange and quality enhancement.

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025