AI in Education: From Task Robot to Strategic Partner

In a postgraduate business analysis course on digital innovation, students learned to see AI as a strategic partner rather than just a tool. They used AI throughout the innovation process, leading to mindset shifts in responsible use and partnership. This approach aligns with broader findings on AI's collaborative potential.

  • New Zealand

In a pioneering business analysis course on digital innovation, students transformed their perception of artificial intelligence (AI) from a mere tool into a strategic partner. Conducted at Victoria University of Wellington in 2025, this course required students to engage with AI purposefully at every stage of the digital innovation process.

By the course's conclusion, students reported significant mindset shifts. They moved from seeing AI as a simple task robot to recognizing its role as a collaborator that augments human capabilities. This transition was marked by the acknowledgment of responsible and critical use, emphasizing transparency and ethics in AI deployment.

This educational approach, documented by recent research, underscores AI's potential as a meaningful collaborative force. It further suggests that organizations should anchor AI initiatives in intent, integrate ethics into design, and foster adaptability and digital fluency in their workforce.

