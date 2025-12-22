Chilling Winds and Fog Blanket Northern India

Across northern India, regions are grappling with severe cold as temperatures linger near seasonal norms. Dense fog has been a persistent issue, particularly in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, disrupting visibility. The India Meteorological Department has issued forecasts for dense to very dense fog across these states, persisting until December 27.

In Delhi, temperatures have been oscillating with maximums between 16 to 18 degrees Celsius and minimums from 8 to 11 degrees Celsius. Despite the cold, some cities like Amritsar and Ludhiana in Punjab have experienced temperatures slightly above average. The fog in Delhi saw visibility drop to 150 meters at its worst before improving to 400 meters.

Elsewhere, Kashmir has seen precipitation causing fluctuations in temperatures, with more snow expected. Himachal Pradesh issued a yellow fog warning, while Rajasthan faced scattered dense fog. The widespread impact of these conditions continues to pose challenges across several states, affecting travel and daily routines.

