Urban Students Spend More on Private Coaching in India

A recent survey by the Centre's Comprehensive Modular Survey highlights that nearly one-third of Indian students take private coaching, a trend more prevalent in urban areas. The study also reveals significant disparities in education expenditure between urban and rural regions, with urban families spending more on average.

  • Country:
  • India

A recent government survey reveals that nearly one-third of school students in India are enrolled in private coaching, with urban areas exhibiting a more pronounced trend. According to the Centre's Comprehensive Modular Survey (CMS) on education, the study also highlights the pivotal role of government schools, accounting for 55.9% of total student enrolments across the nation.

The survey, part of the 80th round of the National Sample Survey, gathered data from over 52,000 households and 57,000 students. It focused on household expenditures related to school education, uncovering that private coaching is more common in urban areas where 30.7% of students engage in it compared to 25.5% in rural areas. The average household expenditure on private coaching per student also showcases this disparity, with urban areas spending Rs 3,988 annually compared to Rs 1,793 in rural regions.

Overall, the data indicates a significant difference in educational spending between urban and rural households. Urban families tend to invest more in various educational expenses, such as course fees, textbooks, and transportation. This disparity emphasizes the growing financial burden on urban families regarding education and the continued reliance on governmental and non-governmental funding to alleviate these costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

