Massive Security Deployment in Mumbai for New Year's Eve Celebrations

Mumbai Police enhanced security measures for New Year's Eve with over 17,000 personnel deployed across key city locations. Special units like SRPF and Riot Control are on standby, and a focus is on preventing incidents and ensuring safety. Traffic Police target drunk driving and maintain road order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:21 IST
  India
  • India

Mumbai Police have initiated extensive security measures for New Year's Eve, deploying over 17,000 personnel across the city to prevent any potential disruptions during the festivities, according to officials.

This large-scale security detail includes 14,200 police constables, 2,790 officers, 38 Deputy Commissioners, and 10 Additional Commissioners of Police, alongside the traffic wing, to ensure safety and order. Additionally, forces from the State Reserve Police Force, Riot Control Police, and Quick Response Teams have been stationed at strategic locations throughout the city.

Key public areas like the Gateway of India and Juhu Beach witness a significant police presence, as authorities aim to maintain law and order. The Traffic Police are focusing on preventing drunk driving, and senior officers, including the Police Commissioner, will be on active duty to oversee the security arrangements.

