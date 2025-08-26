Govt Announces NAT 2025 Awards, Honours 21 Exemplary Teachers in Higher Ed
- Country:
- India
The Department of Higher Education (DoHE), Ministry of Education, has announced the recipients of the National Awards to Teachers (NAT) 2025 in the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and Polytechnics category. A total of 21 outstanding faculty members from Central Universities, State Universities, Institutes of National Importance, Deemed Universities, and Polytechnic Institutions have been selected for their exemplary contribution to teaching, research, outreach, and innovation.
Broadening the Scope of NAT
Traditionally, the National Awards to Teachers (NAT) were restricted to school teachers. However, in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recognizes the crucial role of motivated and capable faculty in advancing students, institutions, and the education system, the awards were extended to higher education and polytechnic faculty members from 2023 onwards.
The NEP emphasizes that incentives such as rewards, recognitions, and awards foster a culture of excellence in the education ecosystem. Instituting NAT for higher education faculty has been a step towards acknowledging and celebrating their role as change-makers and innovators in academic and societal development.
Award Categories
NAT 2025 is conferred under the following categories:
-
Category I: Teachers of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)
-
Sub-category (i): Engineering, Technology, Architecture
-
Sub-category (ii): Pure Sciences, including Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Medicine, and Pharmacy
-
Sub-category (iii): Arts, Social Sciences, Humanities, Languages, Legal Studies, Commerce, and Management
-
-
Category II: Teachers of Polytechnic Institutions – with 10 awards reserved.
Selection Process
The selection process for NAT 2025 was rigorous and transparent:
-
Step 1: A Preliminary Search-cum-Screening Committee evaluated nominations and prepared a shortlist.
-
Step 2: A National Jury finalized the awardees from the shortlisted candidates.
Nominations were invited online through www.awards.gov.in, with provisions for self-nomination, institutional nomination, and peer nomination—reflecting the principle of Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation).
Faculty members were assessed on parameters such as:
-
Teaching-Learning Effectiveness (highest weightage)
-
Outreach Activities
-
Research and Innovation
-
Sponsored Research and Consultancy
-
Faculty Development Programs (FDPs)
List of NAT 2025 Awardees
The 21 awardees represent a diverse mix of institutions across India.
Karnataka
-
Dr. Shreedevi – Faculty of Science and Technology, Sharnbasva University, Kalaburagi
-
Dr. Shobha M. E – Manipal Institute of Technology, Udupi
Punjab
-
Dr. Anjana Bhatia – Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar
Madhya Pradesh
-
Dr. Debayan Sarkar – IIT Indore
-
Dr. Chandan Sahi – IISER Bhopal
Andhra Pradesh
-
Prof. Vijayalaxmi J – School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada
-
Dr. Menda Devananda Kumar – Dr. Lakireddy Hanimireddy Govt. Degree College, Mylavaram
Telangana
-
Prof. Sanket Goel – BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus
-
Prof. Vineeth N. B – IIT Hyderabad
Puducherry
-
Prof. S. Siva Sathya – Pondicherry University
Maharashtra
-
Dr. Nilakshi Subhash Jain – Shah and Anchor Kutchhi Engineering College, Mumbai
-
Prof. Purushottam Balasaheb Pawar – SVPM Institute of Technology & Engineering, Baramati, Pune
Kerala
-
Prof. Manoj B. S – Indian Institute of Space Science & Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram
Tamil Nadu
-
Prof. Shankar Sriram Sankaran – SASTRA Deemed University, Thanjavur
Uttar Pradesh
-
Prof. Vibha Sharma – Department of English, AMU, Aligarh
Karnataka (II)
-
Prof. Srivardhini Keshavamurthy Jha – IIM Bangalore
Gujarat
-
Prof. Amit Kumar Dwivedi – Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Gandhinagar
-
Shri Urvish Pravinkumar Soni – Government Polytechnic, Ahmedabad
Mizoram
-
Dr. Zoramdinthara – Mizoram University
New Delhi
-
Prof. Ganesh Timmanna Pandit – Central Sanskrit University
Arunachal Pradesh
-
Dr. Proshanto Kumar Saha – Rajiv Gandhi University, Papum Pare
Significance of the Awards
The NAT awards serve as a prestigious national recognition for faculty members whose work has impacted students, institutions, and society at large. By honoring faculty across disciplines—from engineering and pure sciences to arts, commerce, and management—the awards encourage academic innovation, interdisciplinary learning, and the creation of globally competitive institutions.
With the announcement of NAT 2025 awardees, the Union Government has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering teachers and strengthening higher education as envisioned in the NEP 2020. These recognitions highlight the dedication of faculty members in advancing knowledge, innovation, and outreach, ensuring India’s education system continues to evolve as a global leader in the 21st century.