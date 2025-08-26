Govt Announces NAT 2025 Awards, Honours 21 Exemplary Teachers in Higher Ed

The Department of Higher Education (DoHE), Ministry of Education, has announced the recipients of the National Awards to Teachers (NAT) 2025 in the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and Polytechnics category. A total of 21 outstanding faculty members from Central Universities, State Universities, Institutes of National Importance, Deemed Universities, and Polytechnic Institutions have been selected for their exemplary contribution to teaching, research, outreach, and innovation.

Broadening the Scope of NAT

Traditionally, the National Awards to Teachers (NAT) were restricted to school teachers. However, in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recognizes the crucial role of motivated and capable faculty in advancing students, institutions, and the education system, the awards were extended to higher education and polytechnic faculty members from 2023 onwards.

The NEP emphasizes that incentives such as rewards, recognitions, and awards foster a culture of excellence in the education ecosystem. Instituting NAT for higher education faculty has been a step towards acknowledging and celebrating their role as change-makers and innovators in academic and societal development.

Award Categories

NAT 2025 is conferred under the following categories:

Category I: Teachers of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) Sub-category (i): Engineering, Technology, Architecture

Sub-category (ii): Pure Sciences, including Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Medicine, and Pharmacy

Sub-category (iii): Arts, Social Sciences, Humanities, Languages, Legal Studies, Commerce, and Management Category II: Teachers of Polytechnic Institutions – with 10 awards reserved.

Selection Process

The selection process for NAT 2025 was rigorous and transparent:

Step 1: A Preliminary Search-cum-Screening Committee evaluated nominations and prepared a shortlist.

Step 2: A National Jury finalized the awardees from the shortlisted candidates.

Nominations were invited online through www.awards.gov.in, with provisions for self-nomination, institutional nomination, and peer nomination—reflecting the principle of Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation).

Faculty members were assessed on parameters such as:

Teaching-Learning Effectiveness (highest weightage)

Outreach Activities

Research and Innovation

Sponsored Research and Consultancy

Faculty Development Programs (FDPs)

List of NAT 2025 Awardees

The 21 awardees represent a diverse mix of institutions across India.

Karnataka

Dr. Shreedevi – Faculty of Science and Technology, Sharnbasva University, Kalaburagi

Dr. Shobha M. E – Manipal Institute of Technology, Udupi

Punjab

Dr. Anjana Bhatia – Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar

Madhya Pradesh

Dr. Debayan Sarkar – IIT Indore

Dr. Chandan Sahi – IISER Bhopal

Andhra Pradesh

Prof. Vijayalaxmi J – School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada

Dr. Menda Devananda Kumar – Dr. Lakireddy Hanimireddy Govt. Degree College, Mylavaram

Telangana

Prof. Sanket Goel – BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus

Prof. Vineeth N. B – IIT Hyderabad

Puducherry

Prof. S. Siva Sathya – Pondicherry University

Maharashtra

Dr. Nilakshi Subhash Jain – Shah and Anchor Kutchhi Engineering College, Mumbai

Prof. Purushottam Balasaheb Pawar – SVPM Institute of Technology & Engineering, Baramati, Pune

Kerala

Prof. Manoj B. S – Indian Institute of Space Science & Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram

Tamil Nadu

Prof. Shankar Sriram Sankaran – SASTRA Deemed University, Thanjavur

Uttar Pradesh

Prof. Vibha Sharma – Department of English, AMU, Aligarh

Karnataka (II)

Prof. Srivardhini Keshavamurthy Jha – IIM Bangalore

Gujarat

Prof. Amit Kumar Dwivedi – Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Gandhinagar

Shri Urvish Pravinkumar Soni – Government Polytechnic, Ahmedabad

Mizoram

Dr. Zoramdinthara – Mizoram University

New Delhi

Prof. Ganesh Timmanna Pandit – Central Sanskrit University

Arunachal Pradesh

Dr. Proshanto Kumar Saha – Rajiv Gandhi University, Papum Pare

Significance of the Awards

The NAT awards serve as a prestigious national recognition for faculty members whose work has impacted students, institutions, and society at large. By honoring faculty across disciplines—from engineering and pure sciences to arts, commerce, and management—the awards encourage academic innovation, interdisciplinary learning, and the creation of globally competitive institutions.

With the announcement of NAT 2025 awardees, the Union Government has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering teachers and strengthening higher education as envisioned in the NEP 2020. These recognitions highlight the dedication of faculty members in advancing knowledge, innovation, and outreach, ensuring India’s education system continues to evolve as a global leader in the 21st century.