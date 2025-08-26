Jharkhand assembly passes 5 key bills by voice vote

Five key bills, including one related to the state-run varsities, were passed by voice vote in the Jharkhand assembly on Tuesday.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar tabled the Jharkhand State University Bill, 2025, in the assembly after the lunch break. The Bill, which seeks to enact an umbrella law for all universities, excluding medical and agricultural varsities, was opposed by the BJP.

BJP's Hatia MLA Naveen Jaiswal alleged the Bill is politically motivated and it aims to curtail the power of the governor.

''It is very sad that the Bill influenced by politics was brought. It is an attempt to seize the power of the governor,'' he said. Jaiswal urged Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato to send it to the Select Committee, which was turned down by voice vote.

Replying to Jaiswal, Kumar said the Bill, which has been vetted by different departments, will help bring reform in higher education.

After the discussion, the Bill was passed by voice vote.

According to the Bill, the appointment of the vice-chancellors will be made by the state government in accordance with the eligibility criteria prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The assembly also passed the Jharkhand Professional Educational Institution (Fee Regulation) Bill, 2025, and the Jharkhand Coaching Centre (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025, aimed at bringing transparency and curbing exploitative educational practices. Labour Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav tabled the Jharkhand Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Bill, 2025. The Bill, aimed at providing the gig workers with various benefits, such as accidental insurance cover and pensions, was also passed by a voice vote.

The assembly also passed the Jharkhand Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (Special Exemption) Bill, 2025, which is aimed at promoting industrial growth in the state.

