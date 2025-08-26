Left Menu

Students protest against Delhi Metro fare hike, demand concessions

We demand at least 50 per cent concession on metro fares, ASAP said in a statement.The SFI, AIDWA and ASAP, all demanded that the DMRC withdraw the hike and urged both the Centre and the Delhi government to introduce concessional metro passes for students.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 22:37 IST
Students protest against Delhi Metro fare hike, demand concessions
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Several student groups on Tuesday staged protests in the national capital against the recent metro fare hike, demanding immediate rollback and concessional passes for students.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had on Monday revised passenger fares after nearly eight years, citing COVID losses, loan repayments and rising maintenance costs. The hike ranges from Rs 1 to Rs 4 depending on the distance travelled, officials said.

Outside the DMRC headquarters, Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) members said the hike would hit students and working women the hardest as they rely heavily on the metro for their daily commute. They claimed lakhs of students already spend over Rs 100 per day on travel, and the hike would add an additional burden of Rs 500-800 per month.

''A large section of the student community comes from middle-class and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Even a ten-rupee rise per trip means hundreds more every month, forcing us to choose between travel and essentials like books, photocopies and meals,'' said SFI Delhi State Committee member Sohan Kumar Yadav.

SFI activist Abhinandana Pratyashi said the fare hike would push many women students towards cheaper but unsafe transport options. ''For many women students and working women, the metro is the only safe and dependable means of reaching colleges, workplaces and homes. Making it unaffordable denies women their basic right to mobility and security,'' added AIDWA Delhi secretary Kavita Sharma.

Separately, the Aam Aadmi Party's student wing, Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) held a ''Metro Concession March'' from Motilal Nehru College to Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College, led by former MLA Vinay Mishra. MLA Sanjeev Jha said students submitted a memorandum to the university administration, highlighting that the fare hike has made travel unaffordable.

''Before the elections, the BJP had promised students metro passes, but that promise turned out to be false. The hike has only added to students' hardships. We demand at least 50 per cent concession on metro fares,'' ASAP said in a statement.

The SFI, AIDWA and ASAP, all demanded that the DMRC withdraw the hike and urged both the Centre and the Delhi government to introduce concessional metro passes for students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Andrey Rublev Extends Support Amid Daniil Medvedev's U.S. Open Meltdown

Andrey Rublev Extends Support Amid Daniil Medvedev's U.S. Open Meltdown

 Global
2
Lorenzo Musetti: Triumphant Comeback at U.S. Open

Lorenzo Musetti: Triumphant Comeback at U.S. Open

 Global
3
Major Drug Bust: 315 Grams of Smack Seized in Amethi

Major Drug Bust: 315 Grams of Smack Seized in Amethi

 India
4
Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025