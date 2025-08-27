Left Menu

Revolutionizing Exam Prep: ThinkTests Launches in India

Thinksmiths Software Services Pvt Ltd introduces ThinkTests, a digital platform designed to make competitive exam preparation more accessible in India. Targeted at students, it features mock tests, custom modules, and daily practice schedules with advanced analytics. Plans include expansion into more exams with AI integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:46 IST
Revolutionizing Exam Prep: ThinkTests Launches in India
  • Country:
  • India

Today marks the unveiling of ThinkTests by Thinksmiths Software Services Pvt Ltd, a pioneering platform determined to revolutionize competitive exam preparation across India.

Geared towards delivering unmatched preparation tools, ThinkTests includes features like Mock Tests, Custom Modules, and Calendar-based Daily Practices, all designed to keep students on track and focused on their goals.

The platform extends accessibility with a 7-day free trial and aims to incorporate more exams and AI-powered tools shortly, reflecting an ongoing commitment to educational equity for all students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

