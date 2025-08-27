Revolutionizing Exam Prep: ThinkTests Launches in India

Today marks the unveiling of ThinkTests by Thinksmiths Software Services Pvt Ltd, a pioneering platform determined to revolutionize competitive exam preparation across India.

Geared towards delivering unmatched preparation tools, ThinkTests includes features like Mock Tests, Custom Modules, and Calendar-based Daily Practices, all designed to keep students on track and focused on their goals.

The platform extends accessibility with a 7-day free trial and aims to incorporate more exams and AI-powered tools shortly, reflecting an ongoing commitment to educational equity for all students.

