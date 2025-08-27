Delhi University Student Elections: Fee Hikes and Campus Safety Take Center Stage
The DUSU elections focus on key student issues like fee hikes, hostel shortages, and safety. Major student groups, including ABVP, NSUI, and the Left alliance, have launched campaigns addressing these concerns. A Rs 1 lakh bond mandate for candidates has sparked controversy, adding another dimension to the polls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Fee hikes, hostel shortages, and campus safety have become the pivotal themes in the upcoming September 18 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.
Major student organizations, including the RSS-backed ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI, and the Left-affiliated AISA and SFI, have mobilized their campaigns around these significant issues.
The recently introduced Rs 1 lakh bond requirement for election candidates has added a fresh layer of controversy, reflecting broader debates over how the university is managing student concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement