Left Menu

Delhi University Student Elections: Fee Hikes and Campus Safety Take Center Stage

The DUSU elections focus on key student issues like fee hikes, hostel shortages, and safety. Major student groups, including ABVP, NSUI, and the Left alliance, have launched campaigns addressing these concerns. A Rs 1 lakh bond mandate for candidates has sparked controversy, adding another dimension to the polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:33 IST
Delhi University Student Elections: Fee Hikes and Campus Safety Take Center Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fee hikes, hostel shortages, and campus safety have become the pivotal themes in the upcoming September 18 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

Major student organizations, including the RSS-backed ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI, and the Left-affiliated AISA and SFI, have mobilized their campaigns around these significant issues.

The recently introduced Rs 1 lakh bond requirement for election candidates has added a fresh layer of controversy, reflecting broader debates over how the university is managing student concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation

Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation

 India
2
Teenage Adventure: The Online Game Escape

Teenage Adventure: The Online Game Escape

 India
3
Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest Cases

Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest ...

 India
4
European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Earnings Watch

European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Earnings Watch

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025