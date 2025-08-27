Kota: The Powerhouse Fueling IIT Admissions

An analysis by IIT-Kanpur has highlighted Kota's dominant role in IIT admissions, showing that one in four students who secured a spot at an Indian Institute of Technology this year prepared in the coaching hub of Rajasthan. This data underscores Kota's vital contribution to the Delhi zone's success, which achieved the highest percentage of qualified students and the best admission rates to IITs.

The report details participation from all seven zones in the JEE Advanced 2025, with 1,87,113 students registered: 45,622 from Hyderabad, 37,002 from Bombay, and 34,069 from Delhi. IIT-Kanpur, the organizer of this year's JEE-Advanced, disclosed that 12,946 students from Hyderabad zone, 11,226 from Bombay zone, and 11,370 from Delhi zone successfully cleared the exam.

In a breakdown of admissions, Delhi zone reported the best conversion rate, with 4,182 students gaining entrance to IITs, a 36.78% success rate. The Hyderabad zone saw the highest absolute number of admissions at 4,363. Additionally, Kota coaching centers had a significant impact, with every second student among the top-100 being from these institutions.

