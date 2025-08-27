Left Menu

Floods in Jammu & Kashmir: Educational Institutes Closed Amid Torrential Rains

Jammu & Kashmir educational institutions are closed due to a flood-like situation caused by heavy rains. The Education Minister announced closures on Thursday as rain continues. Low-lying areas are flooded, and thousands evacuated. The Kashmir University also postponed examinations. Rain is forecast to continue intermittently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:51 IST
Educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir are set to remain closed on Thursday as the region grapples with a flood-like situation resulting from persistent heavy rains, announced Education Minister Sakina Itoo. Schools and colleges in the area will not open tomorrow due to ongoing inclement weather, she posted on social media platform X.

The decision comes as torrential rains continue to deluge Jammu and Kashmir, with schools in Jammu having already closed from Monday and several districts in Kashmir shutting down on Wednesday. This precautionary measure extends to the Kashmir University, which has postponed all exams scheduled for Thursday, pledging to announce new dates soon. The threat remains high as water levels in the Jhelum river and other streams surpass flood declaration marks.

With heavy rainfall triggering floods, thousands of residents from low-lying areas have been evacuated as rains lashed the region for a fourth consecutive day. The Meteorological Department forecasts intermittent light to moderate rain across parts of Jammu Division and Kashmir, with possible rain or thunderstorms also expected to continue into Thursday and Friday.

