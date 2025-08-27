Tragic Timeline: School Shootings Over the Past 25 Years

School shootings in the United States have tragically claimed hundreds of lives over the past quarter-century, striking at the core of society as they occur in places expected to be safe havens for learning and growth. From small towns to large cities, no region has been immune to the violence that leaves communities in mourning.

The recent mass shooting at a church attended by Catholic school students in Minneapolis, Minnesota, adds to the long list of tragic events dating back to the Columbine High School massacre in 1999. These tragic stories, spanning across the nation, reveal a repetitive, horrifying pattern where youthful dreams are shattered and communities torn apart.

In many cases, young students, still in the innocence of childhood, suffer the ultimate price. Teenagers with promising futures and aspirations are lost, leaving behind grieving families and communities. Meanwhile, educators and mentors often pay with their lives trying to protect those they care for. It prompts urgent discussions on safety and preventive measures in educational institutions nationwide.