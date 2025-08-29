Delhi University Denies Mandatory Deposit for Student Elections

On Friday, Delhi University announced to the Delhi High Court that it does not require a monetary deposit for contesting its student union elections.

The university's submission was made before Justice Mini Pushkarna during a hearing on a plea that accused the university of implementing a Rs 1 lakh security bond as a precondition for the elections.

Delhi University clarified that only an affidavit and security bond are submitted, without any financial obligation. The court acknowledged the statement and closed the case, originally arguing that such financial conditions favored wealthier candidates, contravening constitutional equality provisions.

