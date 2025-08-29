Delhi University Denies Mandatory Deposit for Student Elections
Delhi University informed the Delhi High Court that no money deposit is required to contest its student union elections, countering allegations of a new Rs 1 lakh security bond condition. The court heard and disposed of the petition, which claimed the rule discriminates against ordinary students.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Delhi University announced to the Delhi High Court that it does not require a monetary deposit for contesting its student union elections.
The university's submission was made before Justice Mini Pushkarna during a hearing on a plea that accused the university of implementing a Rs 1 lakh security bond as a precondition for the elections.
Delhi University clarified that only an affidavit and security bond are submitted, without any financial obligation. The court acknowledged the statement and closed the case, originally arguing that such financial conditions favored wealthier candidates, contravening constitutional equality provisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Petitions Scattered: DMK's 'Ungaludan Stalin' Under Fire
Petitions in the River: 'Ungaludan Stalin' Under Scrutiny
CCI and MeitY Hold Talks on DPDP Act, Data Governance and Competition in Digital Economy
Harmonizing Data and Competition: CCI and MeitY's Collaborative Path
India's Diamond Dilemma: Tariffs and Competition Threaten Industry