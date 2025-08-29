Left Menu

Delhi University Denies Mandatory Deposit for Student Elections

Delhi University informed the Delhi High Court that no money deposit is required to contest its student union elections, countering allegations of a new Rs 1 lakh security bond condition. The court heard and disposed of the petition, which claimed the rule discriminates against ordinary students.

Updated: 29-08-2025 17:24 IST
Delhi University Denies Mandatory Deposit for Student Elections
  Country:
  • India

On Friday, Delhi University announced to the Delhi High Court that it does not require a monetary deposit for contesting its student union elections.

The university's submission was made before Justice Mini Pushkarna during a hearing on a plea that accused the university of implementing a Rs 1 lakh security bond as a precondition for the elections.

Delhi University clarified that only an affidavit and security bond are submitted, without any financial obligation. The court acknowledged the statement and closed the case, originally arguing that such financial conditions favored wealthier candidates, contravening constitutional equality provisions.

