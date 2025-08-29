Igniting Innovation: India's Path to Global Leadership

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called on students to prioritize innovation over imitation to drive India's global leadership at the ESYA tech fest, hosted by Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi. He emphasized that India is at the forefront of developing responsible AI systems, as demonstrated by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's visit to the institute last year.

Scindia urged students to embrace innovation, contributing to India's progress as a leader, not a follower. His remarks highlighted collaborations between IIIT-Delhi and the Department of Telecom, focusing on trustworthy and responsible AI systems. Scindia stressed that AI stands for an 'aspirational India,' underscoring its transformative potential.

The minister, an alumnus of Stanford Business School, addressed the need to reverse brain drain by encouraging students who study abroad to return and contribute to national growth. He noted that opportunities for the next century lie in India, with significant investments already made in projects like quantum computing and indigenous chipsets, pushing India's ambitions in 6G technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)