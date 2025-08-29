Gurugram University Targets 100% Student Placement

Gurugram University convened a crucial meeting under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Sanjay Kaushik on Friday, focusing on achieving 100% student placement. The university aims to enhance industry engagement and develop an employment-oriented curriculum to better prepare students for the workforce.

During the meeting, Prof. Kaushik introduced departmental placements coordinators to ensure all students secure jobs. The discussions also emphasized the role of skill development and industry-academic collaborations in enhancing student employability.

The university plans to organize large-scale campus placement drives, job fairs, and career guidance programs. Prof. Meena Sharma highlighted the initiatives as a guarantee of a promising future, stressing the importance of understanding industry needs and fostering innovation for students' success.

