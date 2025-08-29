Gurugram University's Ambitious 100% Student Placement Goal

Gurugram University has set its sights on achieving full student employment, announced during a significant meeting under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Sanjay Kaushik. The discussion revolved around enhancing industry engagement and developing an employment-focused curriculum for the 2025-26 academic session.

To realize this goal, the university plans to organize expansive campus placement drives and career guidance programs, alongside strengthening relationships with the corporate sector. Departmental placement coordinators are now tasked with ensuring student success in securing employment.

Prof Meena Sharma from Panjab University emphasized that this initiative guarantees a bright future for students by not only providing jobs but also preparing them for leadership roles in the industrial sector through skill development and innovation.

