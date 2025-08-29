West Bengal SSC Announces Massive Recruitment for Non-Teaching Staff

The West Bengal School Service Commission has announced a significant recruitment drive to fill 8,477 non-teaching positions across state-run and aided schools. The recruitment includes 2,989 Group C positions and 5,488 Group D positions, requiring candidates to undergo a written test and interview.

The recruitment process, which opens online from September 16 until October 31, follows the Supreme Court's recent decision upholding a Calcutta High Court order. The court ruling invalidated previous appointments of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff based on a 2016 selection test, sparking this new hiring initiative.

The announcement marks a pivotal development in West Bengal's education sector, aiming to rectify past recruitment issues while addressing staffing shortages in secondary and higher secondary institutions. Prospective candidates are encouraged to apply promptly.