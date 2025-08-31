Left Menu

Revolutionizing Education: Tripura's Space Library Ignites Scientific Passion

A space education library has been established in a remote Tripura school, featuring satellite models and astronomy books. It aims to inspire scientific interest among tribal students. Equipped with solar power, modern classrooms, and funded by a government grant, the school is seeing increasing enrollment and academic success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kumarghat | Updated: 31-08-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 12:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A groundbreaking space education library has been opened in East Raitwisa Darlong Para High School in Tripura's Unakoti district, aiming to inspire a new generation of young scientists.

The project features satellite models of renowned Indian space missions and offers students pre-recorded lectures and a collection of over 100 books on astronomy and space science. The initiative is funded by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, and seeks to engage and educate children from remote tribal areas in India's progress in space exploration.

In addition, the school boasts a modern, solar-powered classroom that caters to the educational needs of its growing student body. Improved facilities and free quality education have contributed to the school's rising popularity and success in recent board examinations.

