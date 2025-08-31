Revolutionizing Education: Tripura's Space Library Ignites Scientific Passion

A groundbreaking space education library has been opened in East Raitwisa Darlong Para High School in Tripura's Unakoti district, aiming to inspire a new generation of young scientists.

The project features satellite models of renowned Indian space missions and offers students pre-recorded lectures and a collection of over 100 books on astronomy and space science. The initiative is funded by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, and seeks to engage and educate children from remote tribal areas in India's progress in space exploration.

In addition, the school boasts a modern, solar-powered classroom that caters to the educational needs of its growing student body. Improved facilities and free quality education have contributed to the school's rising popularity and success in recent board examinations.