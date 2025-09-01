Left Menu

IIT Delhi Launches Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Innovation

IIT Delhi has launched its first online postgraduate diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management, in partnership with AIIMS Delhi. The program combines scientific research, clinical application, and business strategy to prepare professionals for impactful roles amid the projected growth of India's healthcare sector.

New Delhi [India], September 1: IIT Delhi is entering the realm of healthcare education innovation with the launch of its first Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management. Spearheaded by the Centre for Biomedical Engineering, which is a collaboration between IIT Delhi and AIIMS Delhi, this pioneering initiative aims to nurture the next wave of healthcare innovators.

The program is strategically launched as India's healthcare industry is anticipated to grow from USD 180 billion in 2023 to USD 320 billion by 2028, capitalizing on enhanced investments in infrastructure and technology. Global trends such as the rise of wearable medical devices, expected to expand exponentially, underscore the need for skilled professionals who can navigate both technology and healthcare landscapes.

The diploma promises a comprehensive curriculum, offering a blend of academic and practical learning through real-time simulations, case studies, and hands-on projects. Successful graduates will earn credentials from IIT Delhi and gain access to continued educational resources, positioning them as leaders in the evolving field of healthcare innovation.

