Education Minister Launches DIKSHA 2.0 at NCERT’s 65th Foundation Day

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) celebrated its 65th Foundation Day with a grand ceremony that brought together senior policymakers, education leaders, scientists, and academicians. The event was marked by the launch of new initiatives aimed at transforming India’s learning ecosystem and equipping students for the future.

The celebrations were attended by Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan as the chief guest, along with distinguished dignitaries including Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education; Shri Chamu Krishna Shastry, Chairman, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti; Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director, NCERT; Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairperson, UGC; Dr. Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, Former Chairman, ISRO; and Prof. J. S. Rajput, Former Director, NCERT. Senior officials from the Ministry of Education and NCERT faculty also graced the occasion.

Minister’s Address: NCERT as a ‘Gyan-Kumbh’

Addressing the gathering, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan hailed NCERT as “not just an institution but a Gyan-Kumbh”, emphasizing its vital role in nation-building through education since its inception. He described NCERT as a pillar of India’s educational system, having shaped generations of learners with commitment and vision.

Calling for a renewed approach, the Minister urged NCERT to adopt a reform-oriented, tech-driven, globally relevant avatar in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He stressed that the future of India—Samridhh Bharat @ 2047—depends on nurturing critical, creative, and competency-based learning among the youth, particularly the Amrit Peedhi (Generation of Amrit Kaal).

Launch of DIKSHA 2.0

One of the highlights of the event was the launch of DIKSHA 2.0, the upgraded national digital learning platform. Designed as a comprehensive, multilingual, and adaptive e-learning solution, DIKSHA 2.0 provides:

Structured lessons mapped to curriculum requirements.

Adaptive assessments to personalize learning outcomes.

AI-powered features like Read Aloud and instant text translation in 12 Indian languages .

A responsive interface compatible with multiple devices, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility.

Shri Pradhan shared positive feedback received directly from students and teachers who have used DIKSHA, highlighting how the platform is enabling learner-specific education, empowering teachers, and enhancing engagement across diverse geographies.

Book Release on Odisha’s Great Personalities

The Minister also released a book titled “Utkal Jananinkara Sujogya Santana”, which chronicles the lives and contributions of 100 great personalities of Odisha. The book, with its inspiring stories, aims to instill pride and awareness among students about India’s rich cultural and intellectual heritage.

Driving Multilingualism and Critical Thinking

In his address, Shri Pradhan emphasized the importance of multilingual education as a tool for fostering critical and creative thinking skills. He encouraged NCERT to develop resources that integrate regional languages, ensuring that students learn in their mother tongues while also gaining exposure to global knowledge systems.

By promoting multilingualism, competency-based education, and creativity, the Minister said NCERT can help students transform knowledge into skills and drive the paradigm shift in teaching and learning envisioned under the NEP 2020.

NCERT’s Role in the Future of Education

The Minister expressed confidence that NCERT will continue to lead educational reforms, innovate curricula, and integrate technology-driven solutions into the learning process. With its history of excellence and forward-looking approach, NCERT is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s knowledge society and guiding the country toward its aspiration of becoming a Samridhh Bharat by 2047.

The 65th Foundation Day of NCERT not only celebrated the council’s legacy but also underscored its evolving role in the digital and global education era. With initiatives like DIKSHA 2.0 and a renewed focus on multilingual, competency-based, and technology-driven learning, NCERT is poised to become a catalyst for educational transformation, empowering both students and teachers and contributing to India’s journey toward inclusive and equitable education.