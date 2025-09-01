Ukraine's Resilient School Year Begins Underground Amidst Conflict
Ukrainian pupils return to school amid the ongoing war, with one village adapting by relocating classes underground. The initiative ensures education continuity despite the constant threat of conflict. Local education leaders emphasize the importance of safeguarding the current generation's future amid adversity.
Ukrainian students are beginning their school year against the backdrop of conflict, with schools finding innovative solutions to ensure safe learning. In Bobryk, near the front lines, a school has taken the remarkable step of moving entire classrooms into a basement.
The decision aims to provide in-person learning opportunities for students despite the challenges posed by war and previous COVID-19 disruptions. Principal Oleksii Korenivskyi emphasized the urgency of preserving this generation's future.
The war's impact is evident in the altered schooling environment — from classroom shifts to the emotional toll on students and teachers. As the new academic year kicks off, the spirit of resilience and adaptability defines the Ukrainian education landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
