South Korea's Diplomatic Challenges: Woo Won-shik's Beijing Visit

South Korea's National Assembly Speaker, Woo Won-shik, revealed on Tuesday that it is uncertain whether he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to Beijing. As he prepared to leave, Woo expressed hope for continued dialogue.

The purpose of Woo's trip is to attend China's commemoration of Japan's formal surrender in World War Two. His participation underscores the significance of historical events in shaping present-day diplomacy.

Woo stressed that maintaining high-level exchanges between South Korea and China is crucial. He highlighted that such interactions are not only vital for reinforcing diplomatic ties but are also beneficial to South Korea's economy.